版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 07:02 BJT

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 8

SEOUL, Oct 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
    
    TOP STORIES
>US, SKorea agree on longer range ballistic missiles 
> Korea won't weaken won to spur exports - officials 
> Samsung posts $7.3 bln Q3 profit                  
    
> S.Korean refiner lifts Iranian crude cargo -source 
    
    
    MARKETS
>S.Korea won near 1-yr high on Samsung              
>KOSPI gains capped after Samsung earnings boost    
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * The S&P 500 broke a four-day string of gains, ending
slightly lower on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S.
unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the coming
earnings season, which begins with Alcoa next week. 
    * Global shares edged higher on Friday and Treasury prices
tumbled after the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a
near four-year low. 
    *  Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Friday and posted
weekly losses as a fragile global economy and uncertainty about
Europe's debt crisis offset support from a better-than-expected
U.S. employment report. 
    *  Seoul shares edged up on Friday after bellwether Samsung
Electronics posted stronger-than-expected earnings,
but a dimmer outlook capped price gains. 
     
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    > Kia Motors Corp has decided to tap into the
U.S. pick-up truck market from next year, local media reported. 
   
    > CJ Cheiljedang Corp and French company Arkema
SA will construct a plant in Malaysia which will
produce methionine, a protein-based amino acid, for animal feed.
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest     
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 
Emerging markets report

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐