S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Oct 18

SEOUL, Oct 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Chip gear maker ASML buys Cymer for $2.5 bln
>Brazil's Batista to buy more OSX stock; shares jump
>Germany chops 2013 growth forecast on euro crisis
>EU, U.S. to negotiate free-trade deal from 2013
>Ssangyong enters India, sees big opportunity
MARKETS
>KOSPI rises 0.7 pct to highest close since Oct 9
>S.Korean won gains for 5th day, near 1-yr high
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 rose for a third consecutive day on Wednesday
after housing starts hit a four-year high, but the Dow was
weighed down by IBM after it posted weak revenue.
* Global stocks rose for a third day and the euro hit a
one-month high on Wednesday, helped by brighter prospects for
resolving Spain's debt woes, while better-than-expected housing
data and gains among financials lifted most U.S. equities.
* Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude
oil and gasoline stockpiles kept tepid global demand for
petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about
supply disruptions limited losses.
* South Korean shares had their highest close in six
sessions on Wednesday, following a strong overnight performance
by U.S. markets.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LG Electronics Inc said its smartphone,
Optimus G, is now on sale in the United States through mobile
operator AT&T Inc.
