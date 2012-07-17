版本:
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 18

SEOUL, July 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.

>Samsung buys chipmaker CSR's handset technology    
>S.Korea opens probe over CD rate-fixing suspicions 
>Hyundai Heavy raises $614 mln from stake sale      
>Young N.Korea leader pushes out father's allies    
>Ford to slash 15 pct of workforce in Australia     
>Apple's next iPhone to have thinner screen         
    
>Korea won up for third straight day; bonds rise    
>Hedge funds lift KOSPI as Bernanke views awaited   
 
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman
Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat
profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left the door open to more stimulus. 
    * World stocks and oil prices rose in choppy trade on
Tuesday after a gloomy economic outlook by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive views that the U.S. central
bank may take further steps to stimulate growth. 
    * Oil prices rose a fifth straight session on Tuesday, after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open
for more monetary stimulus but gave no signal on whether the Fed
was closer to such a move. 
    * Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday, thanks partly to
programme trading as widening spread margins prompted hedge
funds to settle futures contracts and pick up over-the-counter
stocks. 

    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>Woongjin Energy Co Ltd canceled a long-term supply
contract with ARISE Technologies Corp due to the latter's
insolvency.

       
