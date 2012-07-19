S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 20

SEOUL, July 20 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES >Google's Internet biz roars even as ad rates slide >Korean Air says to buy 2 Boeing planes for $558 mln >Asian economic powerhouses subdued, recovery muted >S.Korea widens rate-fixing probe, bank shares fall >STX Offshore & Shipbuilding wins ship order >Nissan to outsource production to Renault Korea >Olympics-Taekwondo-Alive and kicking in London MARKETS >S.Korea won up for 5th straight day; bonds down >Blue chips lift S.Korean stocks, but banks fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data. * Global shares climbed to two-week highs on Thursday as strong corporate earnings offset weak U.S. economic data but concerns about Spain's financial troubles drove the euro broadly lower. * Oil prices rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism. * South Korean shares rebounded sharply on Thursday from losses in the previous session, with blue-chip technology and automobile exporters leading a broad market rally as positive housing data eased concerns about the cooling U.S. economy. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Glovis Co said it signed a deal with U.S. Boeing Co on Thursday to support the military logistics service of South Korea's F-15K mulitrole fighters. >Woongjin Group is reportedly considering the sale of shares in Woongjin Chemical Co Ltd if it fails to secure enough funds through the sale of shares in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report