S.Korea-Market Factors to watch July 26

SEOUL, July 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > Hyundai Motor turbo-charges Europe sales > Soccer-North Korea incident overshadows action > Nth Korea confirms mystery woman is leader's wife > S.Korean banks face growing risks from probe > LG Elec plans to boost phone marketing > LG Elec profit doubles on TVs but phone in red > Wacker Chemie scraps sales outlook on solar woes > KB Financial Group decides not to bid for Woori MARKETS > S.Korea won falls to near 2-week low on Europe > KOSPI sink to 7-month low, hurt by weak earnings MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. * The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in six days after suggestions that European policymakers will consider new ways to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for more U.S. Fed stimulus. * South Korean shares fell to a seven-month low on Wednesday as investors cut risky bets on fears that Europe's debt crisis is worsening and after disappointing earnings from U.S. firms that source their supplies from Korean companies. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd delivered a Windfarm Installation Vessel, Pacific Orca, to Singapore-based Swire Pacific Offshore. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report