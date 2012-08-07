版本:
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 8

SEOUL, Aug 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.

  TOP STORIES
>S.Korea July department, discount store sales fall 
>Mando moves to thwart Visteon over S.Korean unit   
 
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won flat as importers buy dollars          
>KOSPI pauses, investors hope for China data        
  
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday,
pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May,
on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to
contain the euro zone's debt crisis. 
    * World stocks rose to a three-month high and oil prices
jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that policymakers would do
more to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and underpin the U.S.
economy. 
    * Oil prices jumped to a 12-week peak on Tuesday as falling
North Sea output, support for more bond buying by the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Middle East tensions lifted crude futures to
a third straight higher settlement. 
    * Seoul shares closed marginally higher on Monday as
investors took a breather following hefty gains in the previous
session, awaiting a slew of economic data from China later in
the week to provide further market direction. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
   
    >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will cooperate with
U.S. telecommunications company Verizon Communications Inc
 to provide a brand-new Verizon FiOS app for Samsung Smart
TVs.
    >Samsung Group was ranked fifth in brand awareness
among Chinese, the state-run China daily reported.
        
