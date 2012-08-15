版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 07:07 BJT

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch Aug 16

SEOUL, Aug 16 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
   
  TOP STORIES
>China activists land on isles disputed with Japan  
>S.Korea suggests N.Korea consider "transformation" 
>Japan, North Korean officials to meet              
>China signals support for decaying N.Korea economy 
>Powerful uncle of North Korea leader in China      
>GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal          
    
  MARKETS
>S.Korea won lifted on domestic stocks but trapped  
>KOSPI rise on policy hope aheadof US,euro zone data 
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and
extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. 
    * U.S. stocks were steady on Wednesday, holding close to
their highest level since May on hopes of more central bank
stimulus for struggling economies, but uncertainty about the
extent and timing of any moves hurt the euro and safe-haven U.S.
and German government bonds. 
    * Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the
highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp
    drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower
North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both
sides of the Atlantic. 
    * Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by optimism over
prospects for major central banks to ease policy further, while
investors awaited fresh economic data from the United States and
euro zone later in the day. 

  IN THE KOREAN PRESS  
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
       
    >South Korean National Tax Service has imposed that Corning
Inc pay 52 billion won in compensation for paying
insufficient tax.

