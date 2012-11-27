S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Nov 28

SEOUL, Nov 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. TOP STORIES > N.Korean launch site shows increased activity > Banks offer to help Sony offload battery unit > UN committee condemns North Korea on rights abuse MARKETS > KOSPI near three-week high driven by automakers > S.Korea won ends up, shrugs off tighter fx measure MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday in a choppy session, losing ground in the last hour before the close after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there has been "little progress" in dealing with the 'fiscal cliff'. * The euro and U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as concern over the threat to the world economy posed by the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden, though European and Asian stocks gained on initial investor optimism. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down for a second straight day by concerns about key U.S. budget talks, while gasoline futures got a boost from low inventory levels. * South Korean shares rebounded to their highest closing level in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, driven by auto-related shares, as news of a debt deal for Greece revive investors' risk appetite. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Harvest Operations Corp, the Canadian-based subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Corp, and STX Energy Co Ltd will bring natural gas liquid (NGL) produced in Canada to South Korea. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms