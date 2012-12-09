S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 10

SEOUL, Dec 10 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Pretty boys give S.Korean cosmetics Asian appeal
>No quick dividend seen for Siemens' Osram listing
>Apple to return some Mac production to US in 2013
>US likely to extend Iran sanction waivers-sources
>Apple, Samsung spar in court, ruling to come
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up on foreign inflows,intervention
>KOSPI closes up, Samsung Elec hits lifetime high
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday,
although another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares
and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply
better-than-expected jobs report.
* Global shares rose modestly on Friday after a surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs report for November was tempered by a drop in
American consumer sentiment amid a lack of progress in talks to
avert the "fiscal cliff".
* Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data
showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican
lawmaker John Boehner indicating deadlock in talks to avert a
U.S. budget crisis.
* South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as
market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
reached a new lifetime high on positive earnings outlooks and
strong foreign appetite for local tech shares.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Hyundai Motor Co announced that Equus took
first place in the luxury car segment in Strategic Vision's
Total Value Awards in the United States.
> SK Group inked a strategic alliance agreement
with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to expand its
overseas investments.
> Hanwha Solarone Co Ltd signed a supply contract
to provide 155MW of solar modules in South Africa.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks
Emerging markets report
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms