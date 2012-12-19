版本:
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Dec 20

SEOUL, Dec 20 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
    TOP STORIES
> Park to to be first female S.Korean president     
> Kodak in $525 mln patent deal, eyes bankruptcy end 
> World Bank raises E.Asia outlook                  
> KB Financial drops bid to buy ING's S.Korean unit 
> Judge rejects Apple injunction bid vs. Samsung    
 
    MARKETS
> S.Korea won turns lower on suspected intervention 
> Hope for U.S. fiscal deal lifts Seoul shares      
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOTS
    * U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session
lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis
turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. 
    * Wall Street slid on Wednesday after talks in Washington to
avert the "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall, though world shares
still managed to hit 17-month highs and the euro surged after an
improved economic outlook for Germany. 
    * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as expectations that a battle
over the U.S. budget will be resolved spurred optimism about
crude demand in the world's top consumer. 
    * Seoul shares climbed on Tuesday as investors awaiting
South Korea's presidential vote were cheered by hopes for a deal
resolving the U.S. budget stalemate. 
    
    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    * According to market intelligence firm IHS iSuppli, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd overtook Nokia to
become the world's top mobile brand and made 29 percent of
global mobile phone shipments this year. 
    * A German court ruled in favor of LG Electronics Inc
 on a technology patent suit filed by U.S. technology
company Rovi Corporation. 
    
