S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 11

SEOUL, Jan 11 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
>Lumia sales lift Nokia results and turnaround hopes 
>France's Hollande to boost Total for UAE gas deal  
>Iran raises condensate prices to China's Sinopec   
>Abe to visit Southeast Asia to boost economic ties 
>US's Richardson says didn't meet detained American 
>Google Earth helps put N.Korea gulag system on map 
   
>S. Korean bonds rise on rate cut bets; won ends up 
>KOSPI lifted by stronger-than-expected China data  

    * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday and the S&P 500 ended at a
fresh five-year high as stronger-than-expected exports from
China spurred optimism about global growth prospects. 
    * World stock prices rose to an eight-month high on Thursday
and oil prices climbed as stronger-than-expected Chinese exports
raised hopes of a more robust recovery for the global economy
this year. 
    * Oil futures rose on Thursday on news that top world oil
exporter Saudi Arabia had cut back production in response to
flagging demand, and after China reported strong demand for its
exports. 
    * Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a five-session losing
streak, as stronger-than-expected trade data from China pointed
to recovering demand in the world's second-largest economy.
     

    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    >Halla Climate Control Corp has agreed to
consolidate Visteon Corp's automotive climate business
into Halla Climate Control Corp.
    
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    TOP NEWS
