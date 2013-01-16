版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 07:02 BJT

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 17

SEOUL, Jan 17 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Japan's Abe turns to SE Asia to counter China      
>U.S. pushing for North Korean sanctions at UN      
>Korea official wants to naturalise foreign athletes 
>'Gangnam Style' top song prize at 'K-pop Grammys'  
>RIM: users line up to try new BlackBerry10 platform 


   MARKETS
> Seoul shares at one-month low as techs weak again 
> S.Korea won falls on yen short-covering           

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   *  World stock markets ended flat on Wednesday as strong
financial results lifted banking shares, though weak data from
Europe raised concerns about the global growth rate.
  
   * Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field
came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed
crude stocks fell in the United States last week. 
   *  South Korean shares closed at their lowest level since
Dec. 12 on Wednesday as jitters about weakening smartphone
demand hurt heavyweight Samsung Electronics and most technology
stocks.     
   
   IN THE KOREAN PRESS
   Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
   > According to Korea Economic Daily, South Korean retailer
E-Land Group has bought all shares of K Swiss Inc for
200 billion won.  
    
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    
Latest stocks           KR press digest        
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   
Global Markets report Oil Markets report    
New York Stocks             
Emerging markets report 
    
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro         
   
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page       Asian companies     
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news        Global Economy    
    Tech, Media and Telecoms
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐