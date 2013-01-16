S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Jan 17

SEOUL, Jan 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Japan's Abe turns to SE Asia to counter China >U.S. pushing for North Korean sanctions at UN >Korea official wants to naturalise foreign athletes >'Gangnam Style' top song prize at 'K-pop Grammys' >RIM: users line up to try new BlackBerry10 platform MARKETS > Seoul shares at one-month low as techs weak again > S.Korea won falls on yen short-covering MARKET SNAPSHOTS * World stock markets ended flat on Wednesday as strong financial results lifted banking shares, though weak data from Europe raised concerns about the global growth rate. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week. * South Korean shares closed at their lowest level since Dec. 12 on Wednesday as jitters about weakening smartphone demand hurt heavyweight Samsung Electronics and most technology stocks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > According to Korea Economic Daily, South Korean retailer E-Land Group has bought all shares of K Swiss Inc for 200 billion won. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms