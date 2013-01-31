版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 07:07 BJT

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch on Feb 1

SEOUL, Feb 1 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets:
    
   TOP STORIES
>Apple loses U.S. appeals bid in Samsung fight      
>Diageo cautious on deals after ending Cuervo talks 
>JFE maintains full-year profit forecast            
>Honda trims full-year profit forecast; Q3 up 63 pct 
>SK chief jailed as S.Korea gets tough on chaebol   
    
   MARKETS
>KOSPI snaps 2-day gain; automaker up on easing won 
>S.Korea won down on regulation worries; bonds up   

    
   MARKET SNAPSHOTS
   * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of
Friday's all-important jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted
its best monthly gain since October 2011. 
   * The euro gained on Thursday for the third straight session
against the dollar on the way to its best monthly performance in
more than a year, while U.S. stocks fell as investors awaited a
key U.S. jobs report slated for Friday. 
   * Brent crude oil futures rose to three-month highs on
Thursday, widening the premium over U.S. crude, as concerns
about rising crude stockpiles in the U.S. Midwest prompted heavy
trading based on the spread between the two benchmarks. 
   * South Korean shares inched lower on Thursday after two days
of gains in cautious trading ahead of U.S. monthly nonfarm
payroll data on Friday.    
    

    IN THE KOREAN PRESS
    Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy. 
    
    > BMW's Mini John Cooper Works GP will be equipped with
Kumho Tire Co Inc's 'Ecsta V700' tires in the form
of original equipment. 
    
    
