Japan's GungHo slays rivals with dragon game

| SEOUL, April 16
SEOUL, April 16 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
was a blip on Japan's gaming scene six months ago.
But the phenomenal success of a single mobile game, Puzzles
& Dragons, has sent the company's shares up more than 1,000
percent since October, valuing the company at $4.4 billion - far
more than better known rival Zynga's $2.7 billion market value.
The comparison to Zynga Inc, once a market darling
whose shares have tumbled 70 percent in the past year, is also a
cautionary tale for investors of how quickly a game and its
creator can fall from grace.
Others have tried to emulate Puzzles & Dragon's half-puzzle,
half-arcade game format, such as Colopl Inc's "Puzzle
De Battle" or Adways Inc's "Puzznarok", but they failed
to match its runaway success and languished amid hundreds of
thousands of other games.
It raises a $4.4 billion dollar question of what turns a
mobile game into a star with staying power.
"What makes Puzzles & Dragons a lasting success is its
ability to lock in users and make them value their in-game
assets as though they were real-life assets," said Rim Ho-won, a
game analyst at CIMB Securities.
GungHo said Puzzles & Dragons, which is currently available
only in Japan, the United States and South Korea, could appeal
to seasoned gamers and beginners alike because its split-screen
delivers a monster-destroying arcade game above a Bejeweled-like
puzzle on the bottom.
The company posted monthly revenue of 10 billion yen
($101.13 million) in February, up 1,280 percent year-on-year.
Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based game blogger and consultant,
estimates that more than half the revenue came from its single
hit title.
The game could bring in even more money if it catches on
elsewhere. In emailed responses to questions from Reuters,
GungHo said it was in discussions with Japanese telecoms giant
and major shareholder Softbank Corp for help in
expanding into new markets.
Softbank said in March that it planned to raise its stake in
GungHo to 58.5 percent from 33.6 percent through a tender,
offering 340,276 yen ($3,400) per share. The stock closed at
412,000 yen on Monday.
STAY A WHILE
Social networking features are one way to lock in users,
ensuring they not only keep playing games but keep paying for
the add-on features.
South Korean games such as Anipang and DragonFlight went
viral by piggybacking on the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk
which allowed friends to send in-game items and rank each other
by score.
Anipang netted creator SundayToz an average of $351,000 a
day in October, while DragonFlight earned $1.05 million a day in
September, Rim estimated, just half the $2 million-a-day that
Puzzles & Dragons raked in.
One way to spot a future blockbuster is by tracking a game's
progress on download rankings. Analytics firm App Annie provides
real-time rankings based on downloads or revenue, broken down by
country and iOS or GooglePlay. Rim said that number of free
downloads are a leading indicator of future revenues.
Some game trackers simply go with their gut.
"If you want to know if a game's going to be a success,
download it and see whether it makes you want to spend money,"
suggested Woo Jung-hoon, a Seoul-based veteran developer at
Enssid.
DISCOVERY CHANNEL
The success of Puzzles & Dragons is also a result of its
ability to distinguish itself from the hundreds of thousands of
other games, including copycats.
"Puzzles & Dragons is a really good game... but aside from
the content specific elements, GungHo took the unconventional
step of TV advertising to mass-acquire users", said Toto.
GungHo said TV advertising in Japan helped drive "explosive"
growth in its number of downloads.
In neighbouring South Korea, it is getting harder to attract
notice on the KakaoTalk messenger, which now has more than 100
games jostling for its users' attention.
"For now, mobile messengers like LINE and KakaoTalk are
great ways to tap into a wide userbase, but as the field gets
more crowded, you encounter the discovery problem," said Toto.
A spokesperson for KakaoTalk said the company has no plans
to limit the number of games available on the chat app, and that
all games that meet its stated criteria will be considered.
Rim at CIMB says that in-game cross-promotion will play an
increasingly important role as a low-cost alternative to
advertising campaigns. His top picks are Gamevil Inc
and COM2US Corp, companies that have cross-promotion
savvy, with a pipeline of popular games on and off the chat
apps.
As for GungHo, Toto said it earned a few more months at the
top, partly thanks to a new blitz of TV advertising. All the
same, the pressure for a second hit is mounting.
"Have you heard of a game named The Croods?" asked Toto.
"Neither have most other people. It's Rovio's follow-up to Angry
Birds."