North Korea sailors killed when ship sinks during "combat duties" -state media

SEOUL Nov 4 At least 19 North Korean sailors
were killed when a naval vessel sank during "combat duties" off
the east coast last month, North and South Korean media said.
South Korean media said the ship sank during a drill killing
"scores".
Photos released by North Korea's KCNA state news agency
showed leader Kim Jong Un laying flowers at the foot of a
memorial to the dead, encircled by at least 19 graves emblazoned
with the faces of the sailors.
"Submarine chaser No. 233 fell while performing combat
duties in mid-October," KCNA said.
The article did not specify what operation it was
undertaking.
South Korea's Choson Ilbo newspaper said the ship sank
during a drill, killing scores of sailors, and that two vessels
were involved, quoting an unnamed military source.
The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-53
conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. North
Korea conducted its third nuclear test this year in defiance of
U.N. resolutions, drawing condemnation from around the world.