China's Hu gives show of support for North Korea

BEIJING Aug 17 China's President Hu Jintao on
Friday met the powerful uncle of North Korea's young leader Kim
Jong-un, in a clear show of support for the impoverished ally as
it takes tentative steps to rebuild its shattered economy.
The uncle, Jang song-thaek, is seen as a driving force for
reforms which the isolated and destitute North is believed to be
trying and for which it desperately needs Chinese backing.
"For many years, Comrade Jang Song-thaek has done a great
deal of work to develop neighbourly friendship between China and
North Korea," Hu said at their meeting, according to Chinese
radio.
Hu also offered condolences for floods that recently hit the
North, which routinely struggles to feed its 24 million people.
"I'm confident that under the leadership of the Korean
Workers' Party with Kim Jong-un as its First Secretary, the
North Korean people will be able to overcome this flood disaster
and build a beautiful homeland."
Jang's trip to China this week has been seen as the latest
sign that Kim is seriously exploring ways to revive his
reclusive country's economy, which has been in decline for
years.
Jang attended meetings to discuss joint economic projects in
Rason on the North's east coast, and in Hwanggumphyong, an area
on the border between the two countries.
North Korea already relies heavily on China to support its
economy, which has been dragged down by decades of mismanagement
and international sanctions over its weapons programmes.
Kim's father, who died last December, flirted with reform
but never really let it take root, wary of anything that might
undermine his family's iron grip over the state.
But the new leader has presented a different image to his
father and is believed to want economic and agricultural reform.
So far, North Korea has received little more than $300
million in non-financial direct investment from about 100
Chinese companies mainly in the food, medicine, electronics,
mining, light industry, chemicals and textile sectors.