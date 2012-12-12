版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

N.Korea says rocket launch successful, satellite in orbit

SEOUL Dec 12 North Korea said it successfully launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Wednesday, putting it in orbit as planned.

The North's official KCNA news agency said the rocket was fired from its west coast satellite launch site.

