North Korea rejects U.N. rights report as political plot

GENEVA, Sept 17 North Korea on Tuesday rejected the findings of a U.N. human rights inquiry as part of a political plot "fabricated and invented by forces hostile" to Pyongyang.

North Korean ambassador So Se Pyong, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council, said: "Such a mechanism is only a product of politicisation of human rights on the part of the EU and Japan in alliance with the U.S. hostile policy against the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)."

Testimony by North Koreans exiles, including former political prison camp inmates, points to patterns that may amount to widespread and systematic violations by the state, U.N. human rights investigators said in their first report on Tuesday.