U.N. inquiry decries widespread abuses in North Korea

GENEVA, Sept 17 Testimony by North Koreans
exiles, including former political prison camp inmates, points
to patterns that may amount to widespread and systematic
violations by the state, U.N. human rights investigators said in
their first report on Tuesday.
Camp survivors suffered "starvation and unspeakable
atrocities" and their individual testimonies given at public
hearings in Seoul and Tokyo last month are not isolated cases,
said Michael Kirby, head of the independent inquiry.
"They are representative of large-scale patterns that may
constitute systematic and gross human rights violations," Kirby
told the U.N. Human Rights Council. He said the inquiry would
seek to determine which institutions and officials were
responsible.