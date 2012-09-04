Destitute North Korea's grain harvest seen falling sharply

| SEOUL, Sept 4
SEOUL, Sept 4 Chronically hungry North Korea
could lose as much as 13 percent of its grain harvest this year
as a result of drought followed by widespread flooding, a South
Korean official said on Tuesday.
The grim forecast follows a warning last week by an aide
worker just back from a visit to the destitute North that it
could be facing a return to famine which cost the lives of an
estimated 1 million North Koreans in the 1990s.
"North Korea's food situation next year could be difficult,"
the South Korean official, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity, told Reuters.
He estimated the crop loss at 600,000 tonnes in a country
which even when in years of good harvest has to turn to the
outside world for help to feed its population of 24 million.
The expected grain shortage coincides with the isolated
North Korean government's promises to reform its broken economy
and attempts to increase its contacts with the outside world,
especially ally China which helps prop up its neighbour.
The United Nations estimates that the North needs around 5.3
million tonnes of grain a year and can normally produce 4.5
million tonnes. The predicted shortfall this year is equivalent
to a 13 percent drop.
The head of Danish aid group Mission East told Reuters last
week after a visit to affected areas the North could be heading
back into famine.
Kim Hartzner said that after the heavy flooding, including
from a typhoon in August, the North had little capacity to deal
with any more damage
Seoul's bleak prediction comes after years of playing down
North Korea's the condition of North Korea's food security by
the conservative government of President Lee Myung-bak, which
had at one point said Pyongyang may be exaggerating its aid
needs.
The World Food Programme said it will conduct a full scale
assessment of the North's food needs this month.
The typhoon sweeping across North Korea late August killed
48 and ravaged tens of thousands hectares of crops in the
already flood-hit country suffering chronic food shortages,
after heavy rains had swept through the impoverished state in
late June and July.
State-run KCNA reported on Monday the powerful typhoon
destroyed some 45,000 hectares of crops. That is equivalent to
about 1.7 percent of North's arable land, according to World
Bank data as of 2009.
A recent U.N. report classified 7.2 million of the 24
million population as "chronic poor" and said one in three
children were stunted due to poor nutrition.