N.Korea says may alter rocket launch dates

SEOUL Dec 8 North Korea said on Saturday it was seriously considering changing the dates for its planned rocket launch due to "a series of issues raised" during the preparation period, without providing any more details.

It said last week it would carry out what would be its second rocket launch of 2012 between Dec. 10 and Dec. 22.

