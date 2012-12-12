版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 09:39 BJT

Japan govt: North Korea rocket launch "extremely regrettable"

TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's top government spokesman voiced protest over North Korea's rocket launch on Wednesday, saying it was "extremely regrettable."

"Japan cannot tolerate this action," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.

North Korea launched a rocket on Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa, Japan's government said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐