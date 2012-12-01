版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 1日 星期六 23:28 BJT

U.S.: any N.Korean rocket launch would be "highly provocative act"

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Dec 1 The United States on Saturday condemned North Korea's plan to carry out its second rocket launch of 2012 as a "highly provocative act" that would threaten peace and violate U.N. sanctions.

"A North Korean 'satellite' launch would be a highly provocative act that threatens peace and security in the region," said U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland in a written statement.

"Any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology is in direct violation of U.N. Security Council Resolutions," she added.

North Korea's state news agency announced the decision to launch what it asserts is a space satellite in mid-December.

