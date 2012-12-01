U.S.: any N.Korean rocket launch would be "highly provocative act"

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The United States on Saturday
condemned North Korea's plan to carry out its second rocket
launch of 2012 as a "highly provocative act" that would threaten
peace and violate U.N. sanctions.
"A North Korean 'satellite' launch would be a highly
provocative act that threatens peace and security in the
region," said U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
in a written statement.
"Any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology
is in direct violation of U.N. Security Council Resolutions,"
she added.
North Korea's state news agency announced the decision to
launch what it asserts is a space satellite in mid-December.