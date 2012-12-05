NATO voices grave concern at North Korea's rocket launch plan

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
BRUSSELS Dec 5 NATO voiced grave concern on Wednesday at North Korea's plan for its second rocket launch of 2012.
NATO ambassadors expressed "grave concern at North Korea's declared intent to launch a rocket using ballistic missile technology this month," an alliance statement said.
"Such an act would be in direct violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718 and 1874. It would risk exacerbating tensions in the region and further destabilising the Korean peninsula," it said.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources