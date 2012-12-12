版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

S.Korean president calls emergency meeting on North Korea rocket-report

SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean President Lee Myung-bak has called an emergency meeting of his top national security ministers after North Korea fired a long-range rocket on Wednesday.

