UPDATE 1-North Korea extends rocket launch window due to 'technical problems'

* Launch to take place as late as Dec. 29
* Move condemned by South Korea, Japan and United States as
missile test
* Rocket coincides with elections in Japan, South Korea
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, Dec 10 North Korea has extended the
window for a widely condemned long-range rocket launch by a week
after discovering a "technical deficiency", the isolated state's
news agency said on Monday.
The launch, viewed by the United States, Japan and South
Korea as a test for developing a ballistic missile capable of
delivering a nuclear warhead, had been scheduled for Dec. 10-22
to coincide with the first anniversary of the death of former
North Korean ruler Kim Jong-il.
"(Engineers) found a technical deficiency in the first-stage
control engine module of the rocket carrying the satellite and
decided to extend the satellite launch period up to Dec. 29,"
the KCNA news agency quoted a space agency spokesman as saying.
North Korea is banned from carrying out any missile or
nuclear-related tests by U.N. resolutions imposed in 2006 and
2009 after it conducted nuclear tests. A third rocket launch, in
April, ended in failure.
The North insists this launch is aimed merely at putting a
weather satellite into orbit. But it is believed to be
developing an intercontinental missile with a range of more than
6,700 km which would have the capacity to hit the continental
United States.
A South Korean news report said on Monday that the North was
moving a new rocket component to its missile test site. A
trailer carrying the component, believed to be a third-stage
rocket, was seen by satellite on Saturday being moved from a
missile plant in Pyongyang to the Tongchang-ri missile launch
site, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted a government source as
saying.
Officials at South Korea's intelligence service and the
military declined to confirm the report, citing their policy of
not commenting on intelligence matters.
It is impossible to verify events inside North Korea, which
is one of the world's most closed states that tightly controls
news and information about its military and its leadership.
This launch was timed to mark the first anniversary of the
death of Kim Jong-il, although it also coincides with elections
in North Korea's historically bitter foes, South Korea and
Japan.
Japan has installed a missile interceptor at its Defence
Ministry headquarters in case the rocket goes astray, a
procedure that has become routine ahead of North Korean rocket
launches. The planned flight path does not go near Japan.
The April launch failed minutes after blast off, something
the North owned up to in a rare admission of failure.