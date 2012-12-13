For North Korea, next step is a nuclear test

| SEOUL
SEOUL Dec 13 North Korea rattled the world on
Wednesday by putting a satellite into orbit using the kind of
technology that appears to demonstrate it can develop a missile
capable of hitting the United States.
Its next step will likely be a nuclear test, which would be
the third conducted by the reclusive and unpredictable state.
Its 2009 test came on May 25, a month after a rocket launch.
For the North and its absolute ruler Kim Jong-un, the costs
of the rocket programme and its allied nuclear weapons efforts -
estimated by South Korea's government at $2.8-$3.2 billion since
1998 - and the risk of additional U.N. or unilateral sanctions
are simply not part of the calculation.
"North Korea will insist any sanctions are unjust, and if
sanctions get toughened, the likelihood of North Korea carrying
out a nuclear test is high," said Baek Seung-joo of the Korea
Institute of Defense Analyses.
The United Nations Security Council is to discuss how to
respond to the launch, which it says is a breach of sanctions
imposed in 2006 and 2009 that banned the isolated and
impoverished state from missile and nuclear developments in the
wake of its two nuclear weapons tests.
The only surprise is that the Security Council appears to
believe it can dissuade Pyongyang, now on its third hereditary
ruler since its foundation in 1948, from further nuclear or
rocket tests.
Even China, the North's only major diplomatic backer, has
limited clout on a state whose policy of self reliance is backed
up by an ideology that states: "No matter how precious peace is,
we will never beg for peace. Peace lies at the end of the barrel
of our gun".
As recently as August, North Korea showed it was well aware
of how a second rocket launch this year, after a failed attempt
in April, would be received in Washington.
"It is true that both satellite carrier rocket and (a)
missile with warhead use similar technology," its Foreign
Ministry said in an eight-page statement carried by state news
agency KCNA on Aug. 31.
"The U.S. saw our satellite carrier rocket as a long-range
missile that would one day reach the U.S. because it regards the
DPRK (Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea) as an enemy."
CASH IN EXCHANGED FOR COLDER WAR
The end-game for the North is a formal peace treaty with
Washington, diplomatic recognition and bundles of cash to help
bolster its moribund economy.
"They might hope that the U.S. will finally face the
unpleasant reality and will start negotiations aimed at slowing
down or freezing, but not reversing, their nuclear and missile
programmes," said Andrei Lankov, a North Korea expert at Kookmin
University in Seoul.
"If such a deal is possible, mere cognition is not enough.
The U.S. will have to pay, will have to provide generous 'aid'
as a reward for North Koreans' willingness to slow down or stop
for a while."
Recent commercially available satellite imagery shows that
North Korea has rebuilt an old road leading to its nuclear test
site in the mountainous in the northeast of the country. It has
also shoveled away snow and dirt from one of the entrances to
the test tunnel as recently as November.
At the same time as developing its nuclear weapons test
site, the North has pushed ahead with what it says is a civil
nuclear programme.
At the end of November, the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) said the construction of a light water reactor was
moving ahead and that North Korea had largely completed work on
the exterior of the main buildings.
North Korea says it needs nuclear power to provide
electricity, but has also boasted of its nuclear deterrence
capability and has traded nuclear technology with Syria, Libya
and probably Pakistan, according to U.S. intelligence reports.
It terms its nuclear weapons programme a "treasured sword".
The missile and the nuclear tests both serve as a "shop
window" for Pyongyang's technology and Kookmin's Lankov adds
that the attractions for other states could rise if North Korea
carries out a test using highly enriched uranium (HEU).
In its two nuclear tests so far, the North has used
plutonium of which it has limited stocks which fall further with
each test. However it sits on vast reserves of uranium minerals,
which could give it a second path to a nuclear weapon.
"An HEU-based device will have a great political impact,
since it will demonstrate that North Korean engineers know how
to enrich uranium, and this knowledge is in high demand among
aspiring nuclear states," Lankov said.