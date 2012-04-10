版本:
2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Russia criticises North Korea over launch plans

MOSCOW, April 10 Russia criticised North Korea on Tuesday over its plans to launch a rocket, saying the decision showed disregard for U.N. Security Council resolutions restricting such actions and calling for a diplomatic solution to the dispute.

"We consider Pyongyang's decision to conduct a launch of a satellite an example of disregard for U.N. Security Council decisions," state-run news agency RIA quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich as saying.

