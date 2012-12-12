版本:
Russia voices "deep regret" over N.Korea rocket launch

MOSCOW Dec 12 Russia expressed "deep regret" over North Korea's rocket launch on Wednesday, saying the reclusive nation had violated a U.N. Security Council resolution limiting its use of ballistic technology.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the North Korean launch had increased instability in the region and called on other nations to refrain from actions that would further escalate tensions.

