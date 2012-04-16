版本:
UN council to "strongly condemn" botched N.Korea launch

UNITED NATIONS, April 16 The U.N. Security Council agreed on Monday to issue a statement that "strongly condemns" North Korea's rocket launch and asks its sanctions committee to consider expanding its blacklist of sanctioned goods, firms and individuals, envoys said.

The council will formally adopt the statement at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) when the council holds a meeting on North Korea's failed rocket launch, council diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

