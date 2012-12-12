Japan U.N. envoy requests Security Council meet over Korea -Kyodo

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's envoy to the United Nations has requested that the Security Council convene following North Korea's rocket launch, Kyodo news agency reported.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Wednesday for the second time this year, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..
A spokeswoman at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo could not immediately confirm if Japan had requested a Security Council meeting.
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.