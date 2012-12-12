N.Korean missile deployed object that appeared to reach orbit -NORAD

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. missile-warning systems detected the launch of a North Korean rocket on Tuesday, and initial indications are that the missile deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said.
The launch was detected at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT Wednesday) and the rocket was tracked on a southerly course, with the first stage falling into the Yellow Sea and the second stage falling into the Philippine Sea.
"Initial indications are that the missile deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit," NORAD said in a statement. "At no time was the missile or the resultant debris a threat to North America."
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.