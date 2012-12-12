U.S. vows to pursue "appropriate action" against N.Korea

WASHINGTON Dec 11 The White House on Tuesday condemned North Korea's rocket launch as a "highly provocative act" in direct violation of U.N. resolutions and vowed to work with international partners to seek "appropriate action" against Pyongyang.

"The United States remains vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and fully committed to the security of our allies in the region," White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said, pledging that Washington would increase close cooperation with its friends in the region.

"In the hours and days ahead, the United States will work with its six-party partners, the United Nations Security Council and other U.N. member states to pursue appropriate action," Vietor said. "The international community must work in a concerted fashion to send North Korea a clear message that its violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions have consequences."