S.Korea opposition candidate concedes residential race

SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's opposition candidate for the presidency Moon Jae-in conceded defeat on Wednesday to conservative Park Geun-hye in a closely fought race, Yonhap news agency said.

Park who is daughter of assassinated military ruler Park Chung-hee was set to become the country's first woman leader, TV networks said.

