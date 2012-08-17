S.Korean presidential candidate vows unconditional aid for North

By Jane Chung
SEOUL, Aug 17 Moon Jae-in, the most popular
South Korean opposition presidential candidate, said on Friday
that if elected this year he would offer no strings attached
economic aid to North Korea in a radical departure from current
policy that has seen ties between the two states frozen.
Moon, 59, a former human rights lawyer and confidant of
ex-president Roh Moo-hyun whose policies of openness to the
North were overturned by conservative President Lee Myung-bak,
said that engagement was key to moving beyond the current
stalemate between the two states, which remain technically at
war.
"I would like to handle North Korea issues comprehensively.
The current Lee Myung-bak administration has certain
preconditions to resume talks with Pyongyang, saying we will not
respond to the North unless it gives up its nuclear ambition.
However, such approach makes both sides hard to take a step
further," Moon told journalists at a briefing.
There have been signs recently that North Korea's new ruler
Kim Jong-un is more willing to open up than his father who he
succeeded in December in a bid to revive the impoverished
country's ailing economy, which is fraction of the size of the
South's.
Kim's right hand man and uncle Jang Song-thaek is currently
in Beijing seeking greater economic cooperation with China, its
sole major ally, and Moon warned that unless South Korea took
the lead, the North would fall completely into China's orbit.
South Koreans will elect a new president in December and
Moon has 10 percent poll support versus conservative candidate
Park Geun-hye's 36 percent approval rating, according to
pollster Gallup.
Park, the daughter of South Korea's assassinated dictator
Park Chung-hee, has also pledged to improve ties with North
Korea, although she says the North would have to abandon its
nuclear weapons ambitions before Seoul would reach out.
Moon's opposition Democratic United Party will hold its
primary on Sept. 16, while Park's Saenuri party will hold its
primary on Monday.