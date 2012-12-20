S.Korea President-elect Park says N.Korea poses grave security challenge

SEOUL Dec 20 South Korea's conservative
President-elect Park Geun-hye said on Thursday the launch of a
long-range rocket by North Korea last week showed security was a
major concern in North East Asia and pledged to work with
regional partners for greater peace.
"North Korea's long-range missile launch showed how grave
the security reality is that we are faced with," Park said at a
news conference a day after she won the country's presidential
election.
"I will try to work for greater reconciliation, cooperation
and peace in North East Asia based on correct perception of
history," she said, in an apparent reference to simmering
conflict with Tokyo over their colonial past.
Japan colonised Korea and has a conflict over a claim on an
island, while South Korea says there has not been an adequate
apology for forced sexual slavery of Korean women during its
occupation.
Park, who is daughter of the country's assassisnated
military ruler Park Chung-hee, was elected on Wednesday with
51.6 percent of the vote.