"Steel King" Park Tae-joon of POSCO dies

SEOUL Dec 13 Park Tae-joon, one of South Korea's best known business leaders and a founder of giant steelmaker POSCO, died on Tuesday, a hospital spokesman said. He was 84 years old.

Park died of complications from lung disease, the spokesman from Yonsei Severance Hospital said.

Dubbed the "Steel King," Park led a team of 34 men to build the company in 1968 on the sandy coastlines of Pohang, considered a miracle at that time. POSCO has since grown to become the world's third-largest steelmaker by production.

"It was impossible for POSCO to be competitive without the dedicated leadership of the prominent Park Tae-joon," the steelmaker said in a statement.

Steel production helped the country's rapid industrialisation from the ashes of the Korean War, and contributed to the rise of its manufacturing sector. It is now one of the world's biggest manufacturers of automobiles and home appliances as well as a top shipbuilder.

In the 1960s, South Korean President Park Chung-hee's administration concluded that self-sufficiency in steel and the construction of an integrated steelworks were essential to economic development.

Since South Korea had not possessed a modern steel plant prior to 1968, many foreign and domestic businesses expressed doubts about Seoul's decision to invest so heavily in developing its own industry.

Despite the skepticism, POSCO was established under Park's lead as a joint venture between the Korean government and TaeguTec, the then Korea Tungsten Company.

Park told the JoongAng Daily in an interview to mark the 40th anniversary of the company in 2008 that he was "crazy about work in those days."

"Frankly, I now wonder how I was able to build two big steel mills that can produce more than 10 million tons a year each," he said referring to the plants in Pohang, North Gyeongsang and Gwangyang, South Jeolla.

POSCO, which is now backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, trails ArcelorMittal and Baosteel .

Park worked at POSCO until 1993 as the first chief executive. He was also an honorary chairman of the company.

After leaving POSCO, Park went into politics and served as the country's prime minister in 2000. He resigned from the post a few months later in a tax scandal.