South Korea smart phone subscribers exceed 20 million

SEOUL Oct 30 The number of smart phone
subscribers in South Korea, one of the world's most wired
countries, hit 20 million last week, as some 40 percent of the
country's citizens signed up to use the mobile device, the state
telecoms regulator said on Sunday.
Figures released by the Korea Communications Commission
(KCC) showed the number of smart phone users slightly exceeded
20 million as of Friday, with 10 million of them subscribing to
SK Telecom Co , the country's top mobile service
provider, 6.8 million to KT Corp and 3.3 million to
LG Uplus Corp .
The 20 million milestone also meant over 80 percent of the
country's economically active population of 25 million signed up
with wireless service providers using the smart gadget.
Since Apple's iPhone arrived in the country in
November 2009, smart phone subscriptions have increased rapidly.
The number of smart phone users stood 810,000 at the end of
2009, surging to 7.2 million at the end of last year, according
to the KCC.
Industry experts forecast the smart phone market would be
the fastest growing sector in the country's already-saturated
wireless service market as service carriers focus their efforts
on offering much faster and larger data streaming long-term
evolution (LTE) services for their early-adopting customers.
