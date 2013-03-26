S.Korea's auto body concerned about trade deal with China, Japan

SEOUL, March 26 South Korea's auto industry
expressed fears of an influx of car imports as Seoul kicked off
trilateral talks on Tuesday with Japan and China to allow free
trade between over 1.5 billion consumers in the three Asian
nations.
Kim Tae-nyen, executive director at the Korea Automobile
Manufacturers Association (KAMA), called on South Korea to
maintain import tariffs on autos for a certain period even after
a deal takes effect, so domestic automakers have time to adjust.
"We are gravely concerned about the trilateral deal, which
will pose a threat to South Korean automakers," Kim said in an
interview with Reuters.
"There is (only) a slim chance that South Korea's exports to
those countries will rise significantly after the deal," said
Kim, in charge of trade issues at the KAMA.
South Korean automakers struggled to penetrate the Japanese
market, he said, partly because of consumer preferences there
for homegrown brands and non-tariff barriers.
Exports to China comprised only a fraction of Korean
vehicles manufactured and sold on the mainland.
Even beyond autos, experts say it would be difficult for the
three nations to strike a free trade deal given conflicting
interests in various fields. Fears of Chinese food imports
flooding the market are especially worrying for South Korean
farmers.
South Korea's auto industry has been viewed as one of the
biggest beneficiaries of free trade deals with Europe and the
United States, but its lobby group is now concerned that a
similar pact with Japan and China will be harmful.
The industry body said the pact could ultimately lead to an
influx of car imports from these neighbouring countries and hurt
Korean automakers such as Hyundai Motor.
Only 546 South Korean automobiles were exported to Japan
last year against 19,171 Japanese vehicles shipped into South
Korea, the industry group said, citing customs data. South Korea
levies an 8 percent tariff on imports of passenger cars, while
Japan has no duty on cars, Kim said.
"We cannot compete in Japan despite the country having a
zero tariff on auto imports," he said.
In China, most of the cars sold by Hyundai and Kia Motors
are made at their plants on the mainland, so the
deal will not affect these vehicles, Kim said.
He said Chinese cars, which were cheaper, were fast catching
up in terms of quality and would make inroads into South Korea's
domestic market, threatening sales of small cars. The deal could
also pave the way for other carmakers to bring their
Chinese-made sedans into the South Korean market at more
affordable prices, he said.
About 90 percent of the South Korean automobile market is
controlled by those with production bases here. They are
Hyundai, Kia, General Motors, Renault Samsung
and Ssangyong Motor.
But imported vehicles are gaining growing popularity, partly
thanks to South Korea's free trade deals with Europe and the
United States. Still, South Korea's exports to the United States
and Europe outnumber its imports from those countries.