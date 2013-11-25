UPDATE 1-Pentagon approves BAE sale of F-16 upgrades to South Korea

By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The U.S. Defense Department
has approved a deal under which Britain's BAE Systems Plc
would upgrade 134 older F-16 fighter jets for South
Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified
Congress on Monday.
U.S. lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, but such
action is rare.
The work would be done by a U.S. unit of BAE Systems, which
is one of the Pentagon's largest defense contractors. DSCA is
the arm of the Pentagon that oversees foreign military sales.
BAE beat out F-16 maker Lockheed Martin Corp to win
the South Korean competition in 2012.
The first phase of the deal is valued at $200 million, and
covers initial design and development efforts, according to the
DSCA.
Combined with the second phase, which will upgrade the F-16
C- and D-model fighter jets with new avionics and radars, the
deal could be worth around $1.1 billion, according to Korean
media reports.
DSCA said the sale would provide South Korea's air force
with a detailed road map for improving the capabilities of its
current fleet of F-16 fighter jets in order to better deter
regional threats, strengthen its homeland defense and operate
together with U.S. forces more effectively.
BAE welcomed the announcement by the Pentagon agency, saying
the congressional notification marked a big step forward in the
plan agreed by South Korea and the U.S. Air Force for BAE
Systems to carry out the F-16 upgrades.
Erin Moseley, president of BAE Systems' Support Solutions
sector, said Korea's decision in 2012 to award the contract to
BAE reflected its confidence in BAE as "a viable, experienced
and proven provider of F-16 upgrades and system integration."
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington
Institute, said the deal marked a major break-through for
Moseley's unit because it opened the door to similar deals in
other countries in coming years.
Historically, the companies that make warplanes have also
serviced them and carried out major upgrades. Given the dearth
of major new acquisition programs, weapons makers are fighting
hard for all new orders, including deals for upgrades of
existing systems.
Because the F-16 is the most widely installed fighter in the
world, the sustainment of that fleet over the next 20 years is a
multibillion dollar opportunity," Thompson said.
"The BAE deal potentially sets a precedent that opens the
door to similar deals in a dozen other countries," he said,
predicting that Lockheed would fight hard for future contracts.
"At the very least, it puts pressure on Lockheed's pricing," he
said.
South Korea announced last week that it planned to buy 40 of
Lockheed's newest fighter, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, with
initial deliveries to begin in 2018.