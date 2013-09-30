UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief, at Korean DMZ, says US will not cut force in Korea

* Hagel tours border zone watched by N.Korean troops
* "No margin for error up here," he says
* N.Korean nuclear program unacceptable -S.Korean president
By David Alexander
PANMUNJOM, Korean Demilitarized Zone, Sept 30 (Reuters) -
U .S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel toured the Korean DMZ on
Monday under the watchful eye of North Korean soldiers and said
the Pentagon had no plans to reduce its 28,500-member force in
the South despite budget constraints.
"This is probably the only place in the world where we have
always a risk of confrontation," Hagel said after visiting a
blue, single-story building with a corrugated metal roof where
talks are held with North Koreans in the truce village of
Panmunjom.
As Hagel walked through the building, which spans the
military demarcation line between North and South Korea, two
North Korean soldiers peered through the windows on the northern
side filming his movements.
"There's no margin of error up here," Hagel told reporters
after leaving the U.N. armistice commission structure. "It's a
very important location that we need to pay attention to."
He also visited the hilltop Observation Post Ouellette in
the demilitarized zone (DMZ) where he looked across a valley
into North Korea and received a briefing from South Korean
Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin. The post is named for Private
Joseph Ouellette, who won a Medal of Honor in the Korean War.
It was the first full day of a four-day trip by Hagel to
South Korea to celebrate the 60th anniversary of a security
alliance between the two countries.
Hagel told reporters that while the Pentagon faced pressure
to reduce projected spending by nearly a trillion dollars over
the next decade, the U.S. military had no intention of trimming
the size of U.S. forces in Korea.
"No, there's never been any consideration of changing our
force protection or force presence here in Korea or anywhere
else in this area," Hagel said, noting U.S. President Barack
Obama's desire to refocus on the Asia-Pacific after a dozen
years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
U.S. COMMITMENTS STAND
"We'll continue to do what we've got to do to manage those
(spending) reductions, (and) at the same time assure our
partners ... specifically here in the Asia-Pacific that our
commitments still stand," Hagel said.
Addressing a dinner hosted by South Korean President Park
Geun-hye, Hagel called his DMZ trip "a chilling reminder of the
threat North Korea poses not only to this country but to the
region and to the United States homeland as well".
North Korea conducted a nuclear test in February this year
and a rocket launch last December that U.S. officials believe
was part of its effort to develop a long-range ballistic
missile. In response, Hagel said in May the Pentagon would add
14 interceptors to its missile defenses in Alaska.
Park spoke at the dinner about the threat of Pyongyang's
nuclear weapons effort, saying that "under no circumstances will
our two countries condone a North Korean nuclear program.
"Should North Korea make the wrong choice, we will answer
resolutely," she told U.S. and South Korean military leaders.
While in South Korea, Hagel will participate in talks about
the future of the alliance and attend a change-of-command
ceremony for U.S. forces in South Korea.
Army General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint
Chiefs of Staff, and Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of U.S.
Pacific Command, also are attending.
Army General Curtis Scaparrotti, the former director of the
U.S. Joint Staff, will take over as commander of U.S. forces in
Korea from Army General James Thurman.