CORRECTED-South Korea to buy $1.6 bln worth of Boeing helicopters

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects billion won to trillion won in first paragraph)
SEOUL, April 17 South Korea said on Wednesday it would buy attack helicopters worth 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) from Boeing Co. to improve its ability to respond to threats from North Korea.
The decision to buy the new helicopters was initiated before tension between North and South Korea rose sharply after North Korea's third nuclear test in February.
Boeing's AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters beat the AH-1Z Viper built by Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, and the T-129 of Turkish Aerospace Industries, an official at the Korea Defence Acquisition Programme Administration said.
"Apache's engine capability and weapons load, as well as the improved capability of target acquisition were given higher ratings," the official told reporters.
The officials at the briefing declined to say how many helicopters were involved, but one official told Reuters the deal was for 36 aircraft.
South Korea is also seeking 60 fighter jets this year.
For that deal, the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth fighter and Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle fighter are in competition with the Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by a consortium of EADS, Finmeccanica SpA and BAE Systems.
($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel and Miral Fahmy)
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.