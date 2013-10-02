UPDATE 2-S.Korea, U.S. sign new pact to deter N.Korea nuclear threat

By David Alexander and Jack Kim
SEOUL Oct 2 The United States and South Korea
signed a new pact to deter North Korea's potential use of
nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction amid growing
threats from Pyongyang, their defense chiefs said on Wednesday.
The defense ministers also agreed to review the timing of
the transfer of war-time command control of their combined
forces on the Korean peninsula from the U.S. military to South
Korea, a joint statement issued after their meeting said.
The transfer is scheduled to take place in December 2015,
but there have been calls in South Korea for it to be postponed
while North Korea continues to push ahead with its nuclear
weapons and long-range missile programmes.
"Of particular concern are North Korea's nuclear and
ballistic missile programmes, its proliferation activities, and
its chemical weapons," U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told a
joint news conference with South Korea's Kim Kwan-jin.
"Given these concerns, as Minister Kim noted, today we
signed a bilateral strategy for tailored deterrence against the
threat of North Korean nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass
destruction," he said.
The ministers did not give any immediate indication of what
the "tailored deterrence" strategy might entail despite
questions from the media. Hagel said it was prompted by a recent
push by Pyongyang to build and deploy nuclear weapons.
"It has increased its capabilities, its missile
capabilities, its three nuclear tests. So that is constantly
forcing a review of our strategies."
South Korean media reported the new strategy involved the
use of all available military assets to launch a pre-emptive
strike against the North if there is a clear indication of an
imminent nuclear attack by Pyongyang.
A senior U.S. defense official denied the pact addressed the
possibility of such a strike and said it provided a framework
for discussions on the use of various defense capabilities to
generate an effective deterrent against the North.
North Korea conducted its third nuclear test in February,
two months after successfully launching a long-range rocket that
put an object, which Pyongyang says was a satellite, into space.
The launch resulted in tougher U.N. sanctions against the
impoverished and isolated North by trying to cut off its arms
trade, which had been a lucrative source of income, and disrupt
financial transactions in support of those activities.
The 2012 rocket launch was widely seen as a test of its
long-range missile capabilities, despite Pyongyang's claims that
it was part of its peaceful space project.
Intelligence analysis indicates North Korea has restarted a
Soviet-era nuclear reactor at its main Yongbyon atomic complex,
which previously produced plutonium that experts believe was
used to build up to 10 nuclear weapons.
Pyongyang is believed to have made progress in its pursuit
of nuclear arms through its three tests but experts say there is
no clear indication yet that it has mastered the technology to
miniaturise a device to fit on a missile to deliver it.
The joint statement by the two ministers, which noted "the
intensifying North Korean nuclear and missile threats" and the
importance of "conditions-based" command transfer, indicated
that discussions about the transfer were under way.
The transfer of command was initially discussed eight years
ago and was originally set for 2012, before it was pushed back
to 2015 to allow more time for the South's military to take over
responsibility.
Hagel ends an unprecedented four-day visit to South Korea on
Wednesday. He watched as the South marked an armed forces day
this week showcasing indigenously developed missiles designed to
target the North's artillery and missiles.