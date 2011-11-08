版本:
New Issue-Korea Finance Corp sells $750 mln of notes

  Nov 8 Korea Finance Corp [KOFC.UL] on Tuesday
sold $750 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
  Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, RBS, and
Daewoo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KOREA FINANCE CORP
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 4.625 PCT     MATURITY  11/16/2021
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.699     FIRST PAY  N/A
MOODY'S A1        YIELD N/A            SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 265 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

