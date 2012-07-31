版本:
New Issue-Korea Finance Corp sells $500 mln in notes

July 31 Korea Finance Corp on Tuesday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KDB and
Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KOREA FINANCE CORP 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/07/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.251   FIRST PAY   02/07/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.41 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 180 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

