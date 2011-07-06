版本:
New Issue-Korea Hydro and Nuclear sells $500 mln notes

  July 6 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co
[KRHYDR.UL] on Wednesday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KOREA HYDRO AND NUCLEAR POWER CO
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT     MATURITY 7/13/2021 
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 97.591    FIRST PAY 1/13/2012
MOODY'S A1        YIELD 5.06 PCT      SETTLEMENT 7/13/2011
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 195 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

