New Issue-Korea Hydro and Nuclear sells $500 mln notes

July 6 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co [KRHYDR.UL] on Wednesday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA HYDRO AND NUCLEAR POWER CO AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 7/13/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 97.591 FIRST PAY 1/13/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 5.06 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A