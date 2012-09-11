版本:
New Issue- Korea Hydro sells $750 mln in notes

Sept 11 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd
 on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and
Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: KOREA HYDRO

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    09/19/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.401   FIRST PAY   03/19/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 3.188 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

