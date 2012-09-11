New Issue- Korea Hydro sells $750 mln in notes

Sept 11 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA HYDRO AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.401 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.188 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A