New Issue- Korea Hydro sells $750 mln in notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd on Tuesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA HYDRO AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.401 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.188 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.