公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Korean Air says to buy Boeing planes worth $3.77 bln

SEOUL Oct 24 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy 3.98 trillion won ($3.77 billion) worth of aircraft from Boeing Co.

The South Korean flag carrier said in a regulatory filing that the purchase would include five Boeing 747-8i planes, six 777-300ER planes and one 787 Dreamliner. The 12 aircraft will be purchased by end-2018.

