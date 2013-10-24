Korean Air says to buy Boeing planes worth $3.77 bln

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
SEOUL Oct 24 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Thursday it would buy 3.98 trillion won ($3.77 billion) worth of aircraft from Boeing Co.
The South Korean flag carrier said in a regulatory filing that the purchase would include five Boeing 747-8i planes, six 777-300ER planes and one 787 Dreamliner. The 12 aircraft will be purchased by end-2018.
* Proposed BAT acquisition of RAI gains Japan antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy