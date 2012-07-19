版本:
Korean Air says to buy 2 Boeing planes for $558 mln

SEOUL, July 19 Korean Air Lines said on Thursday it has agreed to buy two Boeing B777-300ER aircraft with a list price of $558.4 million.

The carrier told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to complete the purchase by 2014.

