公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 10:46 BJT

Korean Air says aims $3.1 bln in cargo sales in 2012

SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air aims to reach 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in cargo sales this year, its senior vice president said on Tuesday, after unveiling two new low-carbon cargo models made by Boeing Co.

