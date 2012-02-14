Korean Air says aims $3.1 bln in cargo sales in 2012

Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air aims to reach 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) in cargo sales this year, its senior vice president said on Tuesday, after unveiling two new low-carbon cargo models made by Boeing Co.
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.